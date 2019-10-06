Eagle names 2019 Community Impact Award winners

Eagle town board member Kevin Brubeck, right, presents Eagle's 2019 Community Impact Award to Jay Lucas, Tara Novak and Kat Conner. Lucas spearheaded and supervised building Eagle's BMX track. Novak and Conner are instrumental in developing Eagle's art walk and downtown art community.

EAGLE — Artists and athletes won this year’s Community Impact Award.

Tara Novak and Kat Conner were tabbed for their work with Eagle’s monthly art walk, and Jay Lucas founded Eagle County BMX in Eagle.

Lucas initially approached Eagle’s Town Board in 2007 proposing a BMX track in Eagle, built with volunteer labor. The board thought about it for a shorter amount of time than can be measured in a theoretical physics experiment, then gave him the green light.

Volunteers picked a spot near Eagle’s pool and ice rink and started working, with Lucas leading the effort with equipment he bought specifically for the project. Two years later the track opened, celebrating a decade this summer.

Novak and Conner have been instrumental in creating Eagle’s downtown art scene. Novak founded and runs ARTSPaCE, a workshop and gallery on Broadway. Conner opened Katch of the Day, also on Broadway, a new wine and vintage market.

Eagle’s Community Impact Award annually recognizes an Eagle individual, business or organization working to make Eagle a better place to live.