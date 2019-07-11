Eagle now hosts area Small Business Development Center

EAGLE — With the closing of the Vail Centre, the Northwest Colorado Small Business Development Center has a new home and a new regional director. As of March, Eagle County Government now serves as the center’s local host, at 500 Broadway in Eagle in the Eagle County Administration Building. In June, Erin McCuskey was selected to serve as the center’s regional director.

“I look forward to developing community partnerships, providing pathways to opportunity by expanding professional career options, and most importantly, supporting small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs,” McCuskey said.

The Northwest Small Business Development Center offers free or low-cost consulting and training for both emerging and existing small businesses. The northwest region includes Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin, Summit, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Routt and Moffat counties. For more information, go to http://www.northwestsbdc.org.