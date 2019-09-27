Eagle studying 130-acre Red Mountain Ranch annexation

Among other things, the proposed Red Mountain Ranch project would add 2.3 miles of Eagle River frontage to the town of Eagle. The town board is considering annexing it.

Special to the Daily

Red Mountain Ranch 130 acres along the Eagle River east of Eagle’s town boundary

75 percent open space and parks

3 miles of river frontage

Pubic fishing and boating access

154 maximum number of units over seven planning areas

Average of 1.1 units per acre

75-foot setbacks from the Eagle River’s high water point

Elk and deer migration corridors

15,000 square feet of commercial space

One restaurant

Community space

15 acres for an educational facility, possibly a Walking Mountains Science Center campus.

3 acre town park and boat ramp

Connections to the ECO trails by two Highway 6 underpasses

The entire project would be finished by 2029

Eagle’s planning and zoning commission recommended approval, with some conditions.

EAGLE — Merv and Laine Lapin have worked and waited for years for development proposals to be approved. Waiting a few more weeks for Eagle to approve Red Mountain Ranch is no big deal, Merv Lapin said.

Planner Rick Pylman made the first presentation to Eagle’s town board last month. The board held their second public hearing this week and decided they needed at least a couple more weeks to hammer everything out before annexing the 130-acre project along the Eagle River on Eagle’s eastern boundary.

Dan Godec said Red Mountain Ranch would bring vitality for the town and be a huge benefit during Tuesday’s public hearing. He encouraged the board to consider Red Mountain Ranch a positive addition to Eagle.

The board adjourned into a private session to speak with its attorney, Matt Mire, about some legal questions. Board members emerged about an hour later and announced that they’d keep studying it.

75 percent open space

More than 75 percent of Red Mountain Ranch would be parks and open space. It would add 2.3 miles of Eagle River frontage to the town, along with public fishing access and a boat ramp. That boat ramp would be just upriver from Eagle’s new water park, Merv Lapin said.

Red Mountain Ranch would also have a spot for a restaurant along the river, and an area for public events like a farmers market.

In keeping with Eagle’s community plan, the bulk of the housing would be closest to town — townhomes and similar units — and get less dense as it moves further east.

Lapin also wants to give 15 acres to Walking Mountain Science Center for a campus in Eagle.

Another 25 acres will remain open to protect potential migration corridors by which deer and elk access the Eagle River.

Some of the land will remain zoned for agriculture, and will likely be a pasture where deer and elk will be free to graze, Lapin said.

Eagle County has a policy that if there are resources under the land, such as gravel, they should be extracted before it’s developed. In keeping with that county policy, part of the land is a former gravel operation.

The town’s planning commission has unanimously recommended approving Red Mountain Ranch.