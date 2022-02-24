Eagle partners with school district on full-time school resource officer

From left, Eagle Town Council members Ellen Bodenhemier Mikel “Pappy” Kerst and Eagle Mayor Scott Turnipseed listen to a presentation during a Town Council meeting held on Oct. 12.

Kelli Duncan/Vail Daily archive

The Eagle Town Council approved a joint agreement with Eagle County Schools Tuesday evening to put an Eagle Police officer in the town’s schools full-time.

This partnership to fund the new school resource officer position has been in the works for a while, Eagle Mayor Scott Turnipseed said Wednesday, and he was glad to see it finally come to fruition.

“It’s a great thing for the community as a whole no doubt,” Turnipseed said. “To get a police officer interacting with youth is great … not sure why it took so long to finally get it all together, but I’m super glad that we did it.”

The Eagle Police Department has been trying to “supplement school-based initiatives with part-time resource officers or liaisons” for years now but the agency has struggled to maintain consistency without a full-time officer, according to a memo from Eagle town staff.

“The need for this consistency, in conjunction with the increased calls for service at our local schools (and those involving our school-aged youth), provided the need for a dedicated (full-time school resource officer),” the memo reads.

Having a full-time school resource officer is a huge step forward for the town’s approach to community policing, Turnipseed said.

“As a town, and especially under Chief Joey Staufer’s leadership, we have placed pretty high value on public outreach and engaging youth,” he said. “So, this just shows that we as a town are willing to commit financial resources and human resources to make that happen.”

“I’m a big believer in proactive, public engagement policing,” Turnipseedd added.

Countywide staffing issues have made it such that “our Eagle Police Department has been unable to maintain consistency with school-based youth-prevention initiatives, mentoring programs, school event ambassadors and other proactive activities,” according to the memo.

Even these part-time initiatives have created “far-reaching benefits” for the Eagle community, and having a full-time officer will alleviate the pressure of inadequate staffing, town staff said in the memo.

Another benefit of this partnership is that school resource officers receive specialized training on how to work with local youths.

Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training mandate that every law enforcement agency with a school in its jurisdiction must have at least one police officer with school resource officer training. The minimum requirement for this is a 40-hour training course provided by the National Association of School Resource Officers, which “provides tools for officers to build positive relationships with both students and staff,” according to the association’s website.

“This training includes content regarding the adolescent brain, cyber safety and violence prevention in schools, among other topics,” according to the staff memo.

Having a full-time school resource officer allows that officer to focus solely on safety at local schools and among local youths and simultaneously frees up other officers to focus on the rest of the community.

The school resource officer will work with Brush Creek Elementary School, Eagle Valley Elementary, and Eagle Valley Middle School.

The officer’s role in the schools will be three-fold, town staff said in the memo, focusing on “law enforcement, informal mentoring/counseling and in-person teaching.”

“In this sense, school-based policing is aligned with that of community policing: using local partnerships with other public entities to bring more resources to bear on safety and positive programs for our youth and their families,” the memo reads.

The town of Eagle and Eagle County Schools have agreed to a nearly-even split in funding the officer’s annual salary.

The agreement was in the works well before an August incident occurred in which three Eagle youths were arrested for the theft of firearms from Alpine Arms, a local gun store, Turnipseed said.

The push for a school resource officer has less to do with policing students and more to do with student safety and youth engagement with local police, Staufer said in a written statement released Thursday.

“Since the development of this position, the objective of school resource officers has remained the same — to keep students and staff safe. Unfortunately, many see a school resource officer as a police officer whose main objective is to enforce laws in schools, when in fact, they serve as educators, emergency managers, and informal counselors,” Staufer said in the statement.

“While a school resource officer’s primary responsibility is law enforcement, whenever possible, especially in the Town of Eagle, our school resource officer should strive to employ non-punitive techniques when interacting with students and concentrate on educational campaigns as well as administrative resolutions for minor infractions,” he said.

