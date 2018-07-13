Eagle PD honored for innovative police program that recognized good deeds

EAGLE — If you've gone out of your way to do something good, then you might be part of an innovative local police program that just won statewide honors.

Eagle police were presented this year's Pioneering Award, presented to a Colorado law enforcement agency that created an innovative program, policy or concept. The program has to be unique, and it has to further the law enforcement profession and service to citizens.

In Eagle it's "Excellence in Action: Community Service Appreciation," which rewards community members for good deeds. When Eagle police officers observe good behavior, they often reward that behavior with a quick word of appreciation and give the person an Excellence in Action brochure.

In that brochure is a list of good behaviors. The brochure also often contains a $5 coupon to be used in one of Eagle's businesses.

"This program provides a paradigm shift in the traditional sense of policing as neighborhood police officers 'cite' and reward for good behavior," Eagle Police Chief Joey Staufer said.

Eagle officers have rewarded good behavior for everything from walking dogs on leashes, recognizing bicyclists for stopping at stop signs, citizens cleaning up dog messes, young people following safety regulations at local parks and for those who called in suspicious circumstances (neighborhood watch) which led to apprehending a subject or preventing a crime.

The initiative gives new officers a chance to engage in a friendly conversation with citizens and guests in Eagle

"This is a quick 'attaboy/attagirl' recognition and we don't ask for identification or run names through our system," Staufer said. "We simply wish to recognize those who are setting a great example and reward them with a little treat."

The police department has received support from a variety of businesses, a homeowner's association and assistance from the Eagle Chamber of Commerce, Staufer said.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation Director John Camper is also president of the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police. He presented the award to the Eagle Police Department during last week's town board meeting.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.