Eagle Police looking for three males who stole guns from Alpine Arms

The Eagle Police Department is seeking information on three males identified as suspects in an Alpine Arms robbery that took place in the early morning hours on Monday.

Surveillance cameras caught one of the individuals breaking a window with a rock, and the individuals proceeded to steal five handguns, according to a press release sent Monday.

The three suspects fled on foot after setting off the burglar alarms inside the business, but police are not sure which direction they went. Eagle Police officers and Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene shortly after they left.

Surveillance photos show two of the suspects in the Monday morning Alpine Arms robbery.

Eagle Police Department

Photos taken from the surveillance footage show one suspect wearing a black or dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a large white star on the front and red basketball shorts.

Another can also be seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt with what appear to be jeans.

Anyone who thinks they may have information on these suspects or this crime is urged to contact the Vail Public Safety Communications Center at 970-479-2201.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at P3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app.

Tips that lead to the arrest or indictment of the suspects involved can earn you a cash reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.