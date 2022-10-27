Eagle Police officer receives Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service

Eagle Police responded to a mental health crisis call, leaving a life-saving impact. Officer Eric Bonta, a responder on-scene, received the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing because of his service.

Randy Wyrick | Vail Daily archive

With mental health crises continuing to threaten the well-being of many, stories of help being found when it is needed can be refreshing. Additionally, recognition for effective aid is well-deserved. Or, to put it another way, Eagle Police officer Eric Bonta being presented the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing is no small deal.

Bonta is an officer with an extensive background serving the Eagle County community. With 10 years in dispatch, 10 years at Vail Police Department, and 16 months at the Eagle Police Department, Bonta has worked through numerous incidents of mental health crises in the community. He explained that, unfortunately, not all the calls he responds to end happily.

However, when the girlfriend of a suicidal man called for help one day, Bonta’s help was exceedingly successful.

“I said it in my speech, but it feels very disingenuous getting this award on my own, because it was very much a team effort,” Bonta said.

Bonta and other responders worked together with Your Hope Center professionals to communicate with the man in crisis through a closed door. After securing the man’s safety, Bonta and his colleagues ensured he received the follow-up care he needed.

“My understanding is that the girlfriend nominated me,” Bonta said of the award, which recognizes “exceptional efforts in effective policing.”

Bonta explained how he understands the importance of help amid mental turmoil. Bonta said that while not all cases end as this one did, it is an example of how hopeful and life-changing help can be.

Bonta noted that he makes a point to keep up with his mental health as though he were looking out for his physical health. He explained that he has a strong support system of family and friends, he regularly sees a therapist, and has routines to keep his mental well-being in check.

“You get a broken arm, you go to a doctor,” Bonta said. “If you’ve got a mental health care issue, you go a therapist.”

On top of looking out for his own mental health, Bonta explained that starting from his time in dispatch talking to people on the phone, he learned to identify signs and symptoms of mental health issues and how to communicate with people in crisis. He explained that he learned to deal “with it as more of a clinical issue than a law-enforcement issue.”

Dealing with similar calls as an officer at Vail Police Department, as well as completing officer trainings, prepared Bonta to provide the life-changing help he did for the man in need. He explained that training to manage mental health crises is becoming standard among law enforcement.

“I would say at least half, if not most people have, or are suffering from some kind of mental health issue,” Bonta said. “I think it’s far more prevalent than anyone really realizes or wants to believe in. It’s, you know, it’s something that really needs to be normalized.”

Whether an officer provided life-changing assistance in a mental health emergency or otherwise makes exceptional efforts in effective policing, they can be nominated for The Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing by anyone. To nominate an officer, visit www.justice.gov/ag/webform/policing-award-nomination. Eligible nominations can be made for innovations in community policing, exceptional work on criminal investigations, and making a significant positive impact through field operations like Bonta did.