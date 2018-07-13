Eagle police officers Scriver and Hinton honored for kepping woman alive while help arrived

EAGLE — When Eagle Police officer Dominik Scriver found her, she was unconscious, not breathing and he could not find a pulse.

But she's alive, thanks to Scriver's and Detective Bryce Hinton's quick work.

Eagle Police Chief Joey Staufer honored both members of his force this week.

"The first responders to this incident worked diligently and thoughtfully as a team, while prioritizing lifesaving initiatives during this medical emergency," Staufer said. "These first responders demonstrated tact and tenacity in the execution of their duties. The systematic approach to lifesaving measures and teamwork initiated by these first responders ultimately resulted in saving the life of this patient."

What happened

Around 8 p.m. April 9, Scriver and Hinton responded to an emergency call in Eagle that a woman's airway was obstructed. They were on the scene in moments.

Hinton moved her away from the counter and onto the floor and Scriver started CPR. It was working, and Hinton noted that color was returning to the woman's face.

Fire and ambulance units arrived quickly, and the patient was rushed to Vail Health. She was stabilized and flown to Denver Health and admitted into the intensive care unit.

The woman, who was not named, recovered and made a trip to the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District to thank those who helped save her life.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.