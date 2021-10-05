Eagle police seek help in identifying assault suspect
The Eagle Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an assault that took place outside of the Kum & Go in Eagle on Friday evening.
At about 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, police responded to a report of an assault outside of the gas station located at 18 Market Street in Eagle, according to a press release sent out Tuesday morning.
Police are now asking for help in identifying a person of interest in the assault. The suspect is a 25- to 35-year-old Latino male with short black hair and glasses.
They are also asking that people keep an eye out for the man’s vehicle, a “newer model black Dodge Ram, four-door pickup truck with a black bed cover and trailer hitch,” according to the release.
Anyone who thinks they may have information about the suspect or this crime should call the Vail Public Safety Communications Center at 970-479-2201.
Those who would like to remain anonymous can also call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at http://www.p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app.
Anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.