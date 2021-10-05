Eagle police seek help in identifying assault suspect

The Eagle Police Department is seeking help in identifying a suspect in an assault that took place outside of the Kum & Go in Eagle Friday night.

Eagle Police Department/Courtesy photo

The Eagle Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an assault that took place outside of the Kum & Go in Eagle on Friday evening.

At about 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, police responded to a report of an assault outside of the gas station located at 18 Market Street in Eagle, according to a press release sent out Tuesday morning.

Police are now asking for help in identifying a person of interest in the assault. The suspect is a 25- to 35-year-old Latino male with short black hair and glasses.

They are also asking that people keep an eye out for the man’s vehicle, a “newer model black Dodge Ram, four-door pickup truck with a black bed cover and trailer hitch,” according to the release.

The Eagle Police Department is seeking help in identifying a suspect in an assault that took place outside of the Kum & Go in Eagle Friday night. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a black Dodge Ram pickup truck with a black bed cover and trailer hitch.

Eagle Police Department/Courtesy photo

Anyone who thinks they may have information about the suspect or this crime should call the Vail Public Safety Communications Center at 970-479-2201.

Those who would like to remain anonymous can also call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at http://www.p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app.

Anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.