Eagle Ranch, Gypsum Creek courses to open

Eagle Ranch opens Monday, followed by Gypsum Creek on Tuesday.

Fore.

The Eagle Ranch Golf Club is opening on Monday, followed by the Gypsum Creek Golf Course on Tuesday.

And before everyone stampedes to these two locations with golf fever, please keep in mind the following rules with regard to COVID-19.

• Social distancing remains in effect. Maintain 6 feet of distance from those in your group at all times.

• To that end, golf carts will be one per person, unless golfers are from the same household.

• Do not touch the flagstick. Yes, the USGA instituted the rule last season that flag may remain in while putting. It’s not an option now. No touching the pin and both courses will be using elevated cups to avoid everyone sticking their hands in a hole to retrieve their ball.

• There will be no water stations or restrooms on the course, so stock your golf bag with water and take care of the important issues beforehand.

• On the rare instance your golf ball may end up in a bunker — we all know you’re scratch golfers, so this doesn’t happen often — there are no rakes. Play it as best you can and foot-rake the sand for the golfers behind you.

• No high-five and no shaking hands. Yes, golf has its engrained customs — introducing yourself at the beginning, handshakes at the end. Please don’t. And even in the case of a hole-in-one, resist the temptation to have high-fives. Air-fives are fine.

• No more than four people in the pro shop.

• No walkups are allowed. Make your tee times in advance.

For tee times at Eagle Ranch, go to eagleranchgolf.com or call 970-328-2882. For tee times at Gypsum Creek, go to gypsumcreekgolf.com or call 970-524-6200.