Eagle to host walk to discuss open spaces master plan

The town of Eagle will hold its first event to get public input on the development of a master plan for town-owned open spaces and trails on Thursday, Sept. 23.

The plan will “provide guidance and stewardship strategies for the town, in coordination with regional partners and the community, to enhance outdoor recreation experiences, engage the local community, and protect local wildlife and wildlife habitats,” a press release from the town states.

The 10-year plan will address “open space preservation, trail maintenance, trail expansion, wildlife protection,” among other things.

The town’s Open Space and Recreation Advisory Committee will host a field trip to the Brush Creek Open Space beginning at 10 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to the release.

The committee is partnering with the Walking Mountains Science Center to lead an informational walk around the area’s trails starting at Brush Creek Pavilion at 909 Capitol Street in Eagle.

Along the way, representatives from the two agencies will discuss Eagle’s open spaces and trails as well as local wildlife, vegetation and fishing. The group will make a stop on the river.

Anyone interested in participating in this informational opportunity can sign up on the Eagle Valley Outdoor Movement website at WalkingMountains.regfox.com/evom-events .

Questions or concerns about the upcoming event should be directed to Renata Araujo at 801-227-9249 or renataa@walkingmountains.org .

For those unable to make the walk next Thursday, there will be plenty of other opportunities to make your voices heard regarding the use, maintenance and protection of Eagle’s open spaces, trails and outdoor recreation areas.

Visit the plan’s website at EagleOSTplan.org to learn more about other upcoming interactive public input sessions.

