Eagle residents meet new chief of police finalist

Eagle community members gathered Monday at Town Hall on Broadway to enjoy snacks and meet Derrick Bos, a candidate for the town’s open chief of police position.

Carrie Buhlman is acting as the town’s interim chief of police after Joey Staufer’s retirement earlier this year. However, a permanent replacement has yet to be selected by the town’s hiring committee.

Other finalists for the position gathered for a meet-and-greet at town hall on Aug. 29. However, Town Manager Larry Pardee announced in the last week of September that the hiring committee was adding Bos into the mix of finalists. Bos currently works as the police chief of Brush, located in the northeast corner of the state. He’s been on the job since April 2019 .

According to a town release, the hiring committee was unable to decide on a hire after interviews with finalists were conducted in August. Bos was invited to interview by the committee as an additional finalist.

In the hiring committee’s advertisement for Eagle’s chief of police position, it was made clear that strong intentions to establish a positive and effective relationship between the department’s current 16-member team and the community of Eagle ought to be a priority for any candidate for the position.

“The Town of Eagle is seeking a compassionate and community-minded law enforcement professional ready to take the reins of a successful, hardworking department,” the advertisement read. “The successful candidate for this position will be a ‘working chief’ well versed in industry best practices, accreditation standards, and evolving technology.”

While Bos, a self-described family man, mingled with his potential new neighbors, he discussed qualities Eagle possesses that make it an especially desirable place to live.

“We are from the mountains, so we’re excited for the chance to possibly move back to the mountains,” Bos said.

Bos said what most appealed to him about Eagle was the community’s “vibe.” He explained that while he went through the accreditation process to be a police chief in the state of Colorado, he met many people he would be working alongside, should he get the position. After making connections and getting other small tastes of the area, he explained that Eagle felt like a good fit.

“My policing philosophy is all about relationships,” Bos said. “It’s all about relationships between the officers and the community, community and the officers. The one-on-one relationships are at the heart of it, but collectively, I think it’s about building that trust and relationships with the community.”

On top of having a fondness for living in small mountain communities, Bos described his history in law enforcement. Navigating an annual budget of about $2.7 million requires experience with leadership and delegation, he said. While addressing the group of Eagle residents gathered at the meet-and-greet, Bos outlined many of the professional qualifications that brought him to the finalist stage of the race.

In 1999, Bos went to the police academy in Colorado Springs at Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Academy , after which he earned his associates degree and then worked as a patrol deputy in Chase County, Nebraska, for over two years. Bos also detailed how he worked for the Bozeman Police Department in Montana for a short period before earning his bachelor’s degree in Iowa in 2006. After leaving Iowa, Bos said he returned to Chase County to work his way up to being the undersheriff, a position he eventually left to pursue other positions, including police chief in Brush.

“I had my fingers in everything,” Bos said. “I started a crime scene investigation team there in the county. I worked on multiple SWAT teams, got involved in cold case investigations.”

Explaining that his favorite part of law enforcement was the continuous opportunity to learn, Bos said he also had the opportunity to learn about good and bad leadership from first-hand observation and experience.

“I’ve been blessed in that I’ve never had a mediocre boss,” Bos said. “I’ve either had really good ones or really bad ones, but I think that has really been a learning experience in my life on how to be a good leader.”

He also said that Staufer encouraged him to apply for the position. Among others who recommended Bos apply to be Eagle’s new chief of police, Staufer’s recommendation encouraged Bos to watch the position.

Bos said he and his family are excited about the possibility of being welcomed into Eagle, should he be offered the job. Eagle’s vacancy is just one opening among many across the state. Aurora, Lakewood, Loveland, Greeley, El Dorado, Palisade, Broomfield, Haxtun, Rifle and Craig are all cities and towns in search of a new police chief.

Eagle Mayor Scott Turnipseed was among the attendees at the Monday meet-and-greet, and said he has full trust in the town’s hiring committee.