Eagle River Coalition awarded funding for two Homestake projects

The Colorado Basin Roundtable has approved $35,000 of Water Supply Reserve Funds to support the Eagle River Coalition’s completion of design plans for two Homestake Valley Stream Crossings Projects. The final designs will address the failing culverts at Missouri Creek and Upper Fancy Creek. The projects will improve flood capacity resilience, aquatic connectivity, aquatic and riparian habitat, and transportation resiliency in a changing climate.

The Missouri Creek and Fancy Creek run beneath roads that provide access to popular hiking trails, off-highway vehicle routes, and drinking water transportation infrastructure. By investing in a modern, ecologically sensitive design, the project will protect public access and important transportation assets and restore stream health for fish and aquatic species. This project represents an opportunity to integrate infrastructure resilience, ecological restoration, and recreational access into a single, forward-looking solution.

The Colorado Basin Roundtable is a group of water managers and stakeholders charged with water planning for the mainstem Colorado River Basin within Colorado. It is one of nine basin roundtables in Colorado created by the state Legislature in 2005 in the Water for the 21st Century Act.