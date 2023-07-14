Eagle River Community Water Plan seeks to protect top water uses from future risks

The Eagle River Community Water Plan will develop strategies and objectives for local stakeholders to be proactive about water management with growing demand, climate change and other future variables as it looks ahead to 2050.

Eagle River Watershed Council/Courtesy Photo

The end is in sight for the Eagle River Community Water Plan after a nearly five-year planning process involving numerous stakeholders. The plan aims to build a roadmap where local stakeholders can be proactive about water management with growing demand, climate change and other future variables.

On Wednesday, July 12, James Dilzell, the executive director of Eagle River Watershed Council, and Bill Hoblitzell, a hydrologist with the plan’s technical consultant, Lotic Hydrological, gave a presentation in Vail on the results thus far and the future implications of the plan.

The Eagle River Watershed Council and River Network initiated the community water plan and brought in Peak Facilitation as a consultant for the stakeholder process and Lotic Hydrological for the technical portions of the plan. However, numerous local governments, organizations, companies, water providers as well as state and federal agencies and entities have partnered and engaged on the plan.

“The main goal of the Eagle River Community Water Plan is to consider the past, present and future of human needs and river health issues both to identify opportunities to correct historical degradation — things like the Eagle Mine, stormwater runoff, polluter runoff from our neighborhoods — but also to prevent and mitigate against these undesirable future conditions,” Dilzell said.

These future conditions, he added, include “things we’re not experiencing fully yet” such as population growth, the further build-out of communities, the Eagle River MOU that defines water rights in the headwaters, other water rights developments, and climate change.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Ultimately, those goals are achieved by understanding the independent and interactive impacts of population growth, water use development and all of those things working together,” Dilzell said.

A new way to view water

Water policy in Colorado is evolving to incorporate more uses including recreation. Madison Rahhal/Vail Daily archive

The plan not only represents the local desire to understand the future of Eagle County water, but it also marks a new direction at the state level with regard to water planning and policy.

“We’re at this juncture in Colorado right now where our state water policy needs to move into the future. Our state water, our legal system, our use system for using water and divvying it up is really geared toward consumptive use — agriculture, municipal uses, people that are taking water out of the streams and using it to produce something or consume it,” Hoblitzell said.

However, what this leaves out is “water uses that are in the stream,” he said. Those uses include things like recreation as well as fisheries and aquatic life.

“Our state water policy doesn’t necessarily account for needing to keep water in,” Hoblitzell said. “That’s putting us at a crossroads with our own growth and (with) cities and communities on the other side of the mountains that are reaching over to try to look for more water to support their growth.”

The goal of the community water plan — and others like it across the state — is to answer this question: “How do we have enough water to support all these different needs when our state policy really only accounts for all these traditional uses?” Hoblitzell said.

It’s for this reason, Hoblitzell said, that the state is encouraging communities across Colorado to develop local stream management plans with the goal of securing the future of water. The Eagle River Community Water Plan is Eagle County’s version.

Through surveys and the stakeholder process, Eagle County community members identified wildlife and biodiversity, drinking water, agriculture and angling as just some of the priority uses for water. On the flip side, the community identified population growth, land development, water diversions and low flows as well as climate change as the perceived risks to those priorities.

While there have been numerous other local water planning documents and historic water models, many of these were focused on water quality. However, in order to make way for this new era of water policy, the new one is more “focused on how much water we need to meet all these competing needs in our basin?” Hoblitzell said.

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

On Wednesday, Hoblitzell presented some of the plan’s more technical aspects, including numerous hydrologic models that show various possible scenarios for the future. Some of those shown included assumptions based on climate change, demand growth (largely due to rising population) and new water infrastructure. Each represents not only local needs, but also Front Range needs that are serviced by water rights in Eagle County.

The plan has models that track various metrics including stream flow and water temperature as it impacts things like the number of boatable days in a year or riparian habitats and fish species.

“We have these scenarios that spell out best, worst and middle case scenarios on what is this going to look like and what do we need to do to get things done,” Dilzell said.

Making it actionable

The plan will create priorities that will allow it to mitigate to greatest risks to the top water uses in the Eagle River and its tributaries, including Gore Creek. John LaConte/Vail Daily archive

As the plan wraps up and angles toward county-wide adoption — Dilzell said on Wednesday it is waiting for more funding from the state water board to complete the final, useable document — there is a long future for the plan. Hoblitzell said the current planning horizon for the plan is 2050 and that it is a “plan for policymakers to weigh decisions for what are we going to do with water in the future.”

With that, the plan not only has technical models but also establishes high-level goals and specific objectives as well as strategies to achieve them.

It also has a framework for prioritization using the water values established — recreation, wildlife, drinking water, snowmaking, agriculture — and the risks to those values. Risks that are defined as “very likely and very consequential” need to be actively addressed, treated and mitigated, Hoblitzell said.

For example, the plan identified increased stream flow deficits in the upper Eagle River and Gore Creek as the highest risk to wildlife and biodiversity.

“In-stream flow is the state-held water right that keeps a minimum flow in Gore Creek to keep fishery from totally turning up on its backside,” Hoblitzell said. “So as we look to all those flow deficits — we saw all those decreasing flows — we know that meeting that minimum stream flow in the summer and the fall, if we don’t do some active management, is going to be tougher and tougher as time goes on and flows face more depletion.”

This, he added, represents a “value that’s at high risk and that’s something we think we have some active tools to try and address” and so will be a top priority as local entities seek to implement the plan.

Others that are “less likely and less impactful” will have lower prioritization, he added.

Regardless, there will be specific strategies to mitigate these risks and achieve the objectives. Those include education and policy initiatives, further monitoring and research or restoration, and on-the-ground projects.

“Hopefully this now provides the roadmap for our county commissioners, for people that are looking at permitting large water projects, for local town governments that are trying to do small improvements, for our water providers,” Hoblitzell said. “That’s the end result of this and that is still on the way and will be a work in progress for years to come.”

To watch Dilzell and Hoblitzell’s full presentation, visit HighFiveMedia.org .