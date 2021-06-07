Eagle River death identified as Summit County man

The man who died Sunday evening after being pulled from the Eagle River has been identified as a 53-year-old Summit County resident.

The Eagle County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Jeffrey Flynn of Summit County.

Flynn was pronounced dead Sunday evening after being pulled from the Eagle River near Eagle.

His death was labeled by police as a suspected boating accident, but the official cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, a spokesperson for Eagle County government said Monday.

Flynn was found unresponsive wearing a life vest just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release from the Eagle Police Department.

He was found by two other men on paddle boards who pulled him from the water, began to administer CPR and called police.

The Eagle Police Department responded along with the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Eagle County Paramedics Services.

Flynn remained unresponsive as first responders took over the administration of CPR and transported him by ambulance to a local hospital.

He was pronounced dead by medical professionals upon arriving at the hospital, according to the release.

As the summer recreation season begins, police urged residents to remain safe while in and around the river given high water levels and swift currents.

If someone’s life is in danger on the river, the best thing to do is to call 911 immediately, rather than putting another life at risk in an attempt to rescue someone. Trained professionals are better equipped to respond to these types of situations, according to the release.

If an unoccupied boat is swept downstream and not recovered, residents should call the Vail Public Safety Communications Center at the nonemergency number at 970-479-2201.

