Eagle River Fire District honors four firefighters honored with promotions

AVON – More than five dozen family and friends of Eagle River Fire Protection District firefighters were part of a badge pinning ceremony.

The ceremony welcomed a new member to the district and recognized three firefighters who earned promotions. The ceremony was one of the first in the new Station 7 in Avon.

Firefighting has a rich history that is reflected in the firefighter badge, said Chief Karl Bauer. Badge pinning is a proud tradition within fire departments, signifying the introduction of department members to their new duties and welcoming them to their new department or to their new position.

Four firefighters were recognized during the ceremony, led by Bauer:

• Firefighter Jordan Miklos, new firefighter

• Engineer Aaron Lewis, promotion

Recommended Stories For You

• Engineer Joel Frederick, promotion

• Battalion Chief Lee Bruchez, promotion

The Eagle River Fire Protection District has 63 full-time sworn firefighters, serving on three 48-hour shifts. Crews respond from five different stations throughout the district, with each engine company composed of a lieutenant, an engineer and two firefighters. A battalion chief oversees the five on-duty crews.

District personnel respond to more than 2,400 all-hazards, fire and emergency medical service incidents each year.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.