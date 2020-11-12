Eagle River Fire, Greater Eagle Fire, and Vail Fire & Emergency Services launch Community Connect

Residents simply create a profile and enter critical property and occupant information which is then made available to public safety agencies at the time of dispatch.

Special to the Daily

Eagle River Fire Protection District, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District and Vail Fire & Emergency Services have been working closely with technology partner First Due to release Community Connect, an application focused on protecting residents and their property in the most effective way possible during an incident or major disaster.

Community Connect is a secure, easy-to-use platform that will initially allow residents to share critical information about their household and family with first responders. Soon to follow there will also be a commercial side for business owners and property managers to share information about commercial structures, such as hazardous materials, evacuation plans, and contact information, allowing first responders to respond more efficiently and effectively and ultimately resulting in better incident outcomes for both residents and businesses.

Community Connect is completely voluntary and residents are individually able to decide which information they are comfortable sharing. Residents simply create a profile and enter critical property and occupant information which is then made available to public safety agencies at the time of dispatch. Data provided by residents within Community Connect is 100% secure and is used only for the purpose of better serving the resident during emergency situations.

‍If you are a resident or own property in Eagle County and would like to learn more or sign up for the program, please visit Eagle County Community Connect at https://www.communityconnect.io/info/co-eaglecounty. Once you enter your address into the “Create Your Profile” button on this page, you will be re-directed to your specific fire department page and can sign-up from there. For more information about Community Connect, watch this video.