Eagle River fishing closures modified by cooler weather

Eagle River streamflows remain low, but fishing restrictions have eased with cooler weather.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

You’ve probably noticed a shift to more autumnal weather. So have fish in the Eagle River.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife this week changed its voluntary fishing restrictions on the Eagle River.

From Wolcott to the Eagle County Fairgrounds, the afternoon voluntary closure has been lifted.

From the fairgrounds to the Colorado River confluence, the restriction has changed from a full-day closure to an afternoon closure in effect from noon to midnight.

The shift is due to a change in the weather, with less heat in the day and cooler temperatures overnight. Mark Miller, a forecaster at the Grand Junction office of the National Weather Service, said that’s “fairly typical” for this time of year.

Miller said the region is also starting to see more fall-like weather patterns, with occasional cloudy, rainy weather followed by more dry weather. That pattern allows temperatures to cool significantly overnight, which is why you probably leave home in the morning with a sweater or light jacket.

That pattern, along with fewer weekday visitors, has helped the Eagle’s fish population.

“You can see smiles on some of those fish,” Minturn Anglers General Manager Mark Sassi said. With fewer people on the river, unstable daytime weather and cooler nights, water temperatures are now easier for fish to tolerate, Sassi said.

Sassi added that fish are also getting ready for a change in season. “They know something’s around the corner,” he said. “They’re starting to wake up… they’re getting feisty.”

Sassi noted that September and October are two of the Eagle’s best months for fishing. But while there are fewer weekday visitors, weekends are still pretty busy, he said.

While the weather is changing, streamflows in the river are significantly lower than normal.

Diane Johnson, the communications and public affairs manager for the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, wrote in an email that current streamflows on the river are only 70 to 75% of normal.

Those low streamflows recently prompted the Colorado Water Conservation Board to place an “instream flow call” on Beaver Creek and the Eagle River.

The state board is the only state entity allowed to hold instream flow water rights to preserve streamflows.

That call has led the district to start a release of four cubic feet per second from the Eagle Park Reservoir, located near Fremont Pass near the headwaters of the Eagle River.

Johnson wrote that the release covers streamflow depletions from reservoir shareholders — the Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority, Vail Resorts and the Colorado River District.

Given the low flows, Johnson wrote that it’s time for people, particularly at higher elevations, to stop outdoor watering.