Eagle River Preserve seasonal wildlife closure begins Dec. 1

EAGLE — The annual seasonal closure of portions of the Eagle River Preserve will begin on Friday, Dec. 1, to allow wildlife to utilize the area as a winter habitat. New this year is the additional closure of approximately one-quarter mile of trail. The preserve remains open for recreation and pedestrian use with parking located near U.S. Highway 6, outside of the gate.

Officials are reminding users of the Eagle River Preserve to comply with posted signs and to avoid disturbing wildlife such as deer and elk. Dogs must be kept on a leash while on the Eagle River Preserve, with the exception of the off-leash area in the northeast corner of the property. However, pet owners are asked to keep dogs on a leash in all areas of the property if wildlife is present.

The lower parking area of the preserve will reopen to vehicles in the spring after the snow melts. For more information, contact Eagle County Open Space Manager Diane Mauriello at 970-328-8698 or Phil Kirkman, Eagle County natural resource specialist/ranger, at 970-328-8701.