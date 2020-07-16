Eagle River Report: See updated flow data, use interactive map | VailDaily.com
Eagle River Report: See updated flow data, use interactive map

River-Report-7_16-20

See Eagle River streamflow data

See real-time Eagle River flow data below with this interactive map, courtesy of the Eagle River Watershed Council.

How to use the map

To see streamflow reports:

– Click on the legend icon in the top righthand toolbar, under the search bar

– Click on the “Stream gauges” water droplet icon

– On the map, click on the droplets to see the latest flow information for each location (see image below).

Screen-Shot-2020-06-08-at-9.17.28-AM

