Eagle River Report: See updated flow data, use interactive map
See Eagle River streamflow data
See real-time Eagle River flow data below with this interactive map, courtesy of the Eagle River Watershed Council.
How to use the map
To see streamflow reports:
– Click on the legend icon in the top righthand toolbar, under the search bar
– Click on the “Stream gauges” water droplet icon
– On the map, click on the droplets to see the latest flow information for each location (see image below).
