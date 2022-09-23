Eagle River sediment flow killed ‘hundreds’ of fish

An Aug. 16 sediment flow from Alkali Creek into the Eagle River killed "hundreds" of fish, but fish are returning to the river between Wolcott and Eagle.

Vail Daily archive

The Eagle River seems to have largely recovered from an Aug. 16 sediment flow.

The sediment, flowing into the river from Alkali Creek just west of Wolcott, muddied the river almost to Eby Creek in Eagle, almost 10 miles downstream. The sediment literally choked an untold number of fish and forced many others to swim downstream for safety.

Kendall Bakich, an aquatic biologist with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said it’s impossible to know how many fish died in the incident. Since the river was running significantly lower than normal over the summer, there was less water available from upstream to flush the sediment-choked stretch of stream.

Bakich said the sediment dump lasted a “few hours,” with the discoloration — also called “turbidity” — lasting another week or so.

Eagle River Anglers owner Bob Nock saw the initial sediment flow into the river. He also quickly saw fish gasping as silt filled their gills.

Bakich noted that other witnesses saw dying fish on the banks of the river.

Nock said one of his customers has permission to fish on private property just east of Eagle. That customer saw perhaps 80 or so dead fish on the river’s banks.

In addition to the immediate damage to the fish population, Bakich said silt from the flow has also settled into the bottom of the stream. That, in turn, has affected populations of macroinvertabrates, small bugs that provide much of the food source for fish.

While the loss of hundreds of fish is significant, Nock said the sediment flow wasn’t catastrophic on a stretch of river that can have as many as 2,500 fish per mile.

Bakish said bugs and fish will often leave an inhospitable stretch of river. Bugs usually travel downstream, and fish will move upstream or downstream as they’re able.

Nock said that part of the Eagle is now back to fishing as it usually does. Nock owns property on both the east and west sides of Eby Creek Road between Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 6. That bit of river isn’t open for fishing, and Nock said he’s seeing normal numbers of fish running through his property.

Nock added that his customers are catching fish on the Eagle about as successfully as usual.

Still, he added, “It was a disturbing thing to watch.”

The tributary creeks between Wolcott and Eagle are well known for dumping sediment into the river during and just after downpours. But something about the Aug. 16 storm was different, she said, with even more sediment than usual pouring into the river.

Bakich and other state officials are talking to their counterparts from the Bureau of Land Management about possible ways to mitigate future sediment flows. But, she said, mitigation is difficult in that kind of natural terrain. For instance, sediment catch ponds or beaver ponds can be helpful, but are only useful if they are emptied regularly.

Bakich said Colorado Parks and Wildlife will in 2023 stock additional fish in the Eagle between Wolcott and Eagle.

The fish, a whirling disease-resistant strain of rainbow trout, are aggressive feeders, Bakich said. “They jump and are very dramatic,” she said. “They’re fun to catch.”