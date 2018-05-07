Eagle River Valley State of the River public meeting is Wednesday, May 9, in Edwards

VAIL — The annual Eagle River Valley State of the River community meeting will take place at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards. Presented by the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, the Colorado River District and the Eagle River Watershed Council, this annual community meeting is free and open to the public.

Colorado's assistant state climatologist, Becky Bolinger, will address what this winter's snowpack means for rivers and water supply, both locally and downstream in the Colorado River system. Colorado River basin inflow into Lake Powell is projected to be less than 45 percent, while levels at lakes Powell and Mead continue an overall downward trend.

Brent Newman, with the Colorado Water Conservation Board, will discuss how the seven basin states involved in the 1922 Colorado River Compact have been working to mitigate shrinking supplies.

Andy Mueller will speak about Western Slope water priorities: how the Shoshone Power Plant keeps flows in the Eagle River basin and how Western Slope agriculture provides recreational and environmental flows throughout the Colorado River basin. In January, Mueller became general manager of the Colorado River District, an 81-year-old organization that works to protect Western Colorado water throughout its 15-county service area.

Local experts will discuss how water needs in the upper Eagle River Valley are met and what steps are being taken to better understand water resources within the county. Eagle River Water & Sanitation District staff members Linn Brooks, Amy Schweig and Maureen Mulcahy will discuss the downward trend in local water use and how the Eagle River regional water efficiency plan will help valley residents and businesses waste less water and support stream health.

Seth Mason, of Lotic Hydrological, will present an overview of the Eagle River Watershed Council's new project, the Eagle River integrated water management plan. The multi-year project is just beginning and has broad support and funding from local municipalities, Eagle County, Homestake Water Project, Climax Mine, Vail Resorts, Colorado River District, Eagle River Water & Sanitation District and the Colorado Water Conservation Board.

A casual reception begins at 5:15 p.m., with light dinner, soft drinks and information tables that include the town of Vail's Restore the Gore program. Presentations will follow from 6 to 8 p.m. No RSVP is required. For more information visit erwsd.org or contact Diane Johnson at 970-477-5457.