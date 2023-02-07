Eagle River Water & Sanitation District board of directors nomination forms are available

Self-nomination and acceptance forms are available for candidates interested in running for the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District board of directors. The regular election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 2.

Three of the seven board seats are up for election, each for a four-year term. The terms are for director districts 2, 4, and 6, seats currently held by Dick Cleveland, George Gregory, and Bob Warner, respectively. Gregory’s position is term-limited so he cannot run in this election.

Interested candidates may request a self-nomination and acceptance form from ERWSD’s designated election official or download one from the district website . Candidates must qualify both as an elector of Eagle River Water & Sanitation District and in the director district up for election. Director district boundaries may be viewed online . To verify director district eligibility and other candidate requirements, contact designated election official Brian Thompson at info@erwsd.org or 970-477-5451.

Candidates have until 4 p.m. Feb. 24 to file the self-nomination and acceptance form with the designated election official.

Eligible electors may vote at any of three polling places on May 2 or they may cast an absentee ballot. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. April 25 and voted ballots must be returned to the designated election official by 7 p.m. on election day. The application for absentee ballot is available online or from the designated election official.

For more information, go to ERWSD.org/board-of-director-self-nomination-forms-available-2/ or contact Thompson.