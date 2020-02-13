Eagle River Water & Sanitation District election forms available

Self-nomination and acceptance forms are available for candidates interested in running for the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District board of directors. The regular election will be held May 5.

Four of the seven board seats are up for election; three are three-year terms and one is a two-year term. The three-year terms are for director districts 2, 4, and 6 seats currently held by Dick Cleveland, George Gregory, and Robert Warner, Jr., respectively. The two-year term is for director district 1 and is held by Timm Paxson. None of the positions are term-limited so each of the current directors are eligible to run in this election.

Interested candidates may pick up a self-nomination and acceptance form at the district office at 846 Forest Road in Vail or request one via email. Candidates must qualify both as an elector of Eagle River Water & Sanitation District and in the director district up for election. Director district boundaries may be viewed online. To verify director district eligibility and other candidate requirements, contact designated election official Catherine Hayes at chayes@erwsd.org or 970-477-5497.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. Feb. 28 to return the self-nomination and acceptance form to the district office in Vail.

Eligible electors may vote at any of four polling places on May 5 or they may cast an absentee ballot. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 28 and voted ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on the day of the election. The application for absentee ballots is also available on the District website.

For more information, go to http://www.erwsd.org or contact Hayes.