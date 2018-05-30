Eagle River Water & Sanitation District holding ceremony for housing project

EDWARDS — The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District board of directors and staff will hold a brief celebration at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 1 for a "ground turning" at the site of the future Stillwater employee housing neighborhood in Edwards.

The $14 million project will add 21 units to the district's already strong employee housing program. District staff provide vital water services to businesses and homes from East Vail through Cordillera; living within the district's service area will shorten response time for water and wastewater emergencies and positively affect employee quality of life.

A lot of ground is already broken since previous buildings were removed, so it's time to turn over some dirt with community members and applaud future employee homes.

The celebration will include snacks, a look at the site work underway and a short gathering to kick off a neighborhood transformation.

The construction site is along U.S. Highway 6 in west Edwards, east of Hillcrest Drive, generally across the river from the district's Edwards wastewater treatment facility.

Park in the (district-owned) empty lot on the northeast corner of Highway 6 and Hillcrest Drive, then walk east along Highway 6, using a protected path, to the Stillwater construction site. Look for parking and event signs.

Recommended Stories For You

No special safety gear is required, however the site is mostly dirt so please wear sturdy boots. For more information, go to http://www.erwsd.org.