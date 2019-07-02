Eagle River Water & Sanitation District honors its top employees

Leah Cribari was recently honored as the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District's Employee of the year.

brfERWSDTopEmployees-VDN-070319-3

VAIL — The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District recently celebrated its employees’ outstanding performance, longevity, and certifications earned.

Eight individuals were recognized for commitment to the district’s organizational values: Accountability — Kailey Rosema; Community Partnership — Amy Vogt; Customer Confidence — Woodson Spring; Environmental Stewardship — Cat Hayes; Leadership and Continuous Improvement — Parker Newbanks; Long Range Planning and Preparation — Wade McCaulley; Personnel Dedication — Ali Kelkenberg; Service — Daniel Caffery.

Laboratory Supervisor Leah Cribari earned the Employee of the Year award for her willingness to help at every opportunity, her ongoing commitment to both her own learning and development and that of others, and her drive to connect teams and push the district’s mission and vision forward.

The annual Bennie’s Breakfast began in 1988 when its namesake, Bennie Atencio, became the first employee to reach 20 years of service to the district. Recognizing that the knowledge of such tenured employees is crucial to organizational success, district leadership has continued to highlight longevity and has seen many employees surpass the 20-year mark.

The district acknowledges employees for milestone years of service and recognized 14 employees for reaching five-, 10-, 15-, 20-, and 25-year anniversaries in 2019. Scott Morrow celebrated 25 years of service; Linn Brooks and Bobby Mascarenas marked 20 years of service; Fred Fernandez and Louise Reiter each marked 15 years of service; and nine employees were recognized for five- and 10-year anniversaries.

The district noted that 34 employees achieved 54 professional certifications in 2018, which reflects the district’s emphasis on professional development. All staff members are encouraged to seek additional training to boost individual expertise, learn new technology, and stay abreast of industry trends, which ensures excellent public water and wastewater system operations for the community.

Additionally, district safety coordinator Dan Siebert recognized the staff of the district’s wastewater treatment facility in Avon for their attentiveness to identifying and remedying any potential safety issue.

For more information about the district, go to http://www.erwsd.org.