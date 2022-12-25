Eagle River Water & Sanitation District honors several key employees for their work

Eagle River Water & Sanitation District customer relations specialist was recently honored as the district's Employee of the Year.

Eagle River Water & Sanitation District/courtesy photo

The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District recently honored several employees’ outstanding performance, longevity, and commitment to organizational values.

Eight individuals were recognized for exemplifying district values:

Accountability, Mark Mantua; Community Partnership, Kira Koppel; Customer Confidence, Mike Medina; Environmental Stewardship, Kate Isaacson; Leadership and Continuous Improvement, Niko Nemcanin; Long Range Planning and Preparation, Jenna Beairsto; Personnel Dedication, Jeff Bennett; and Service, Chuck Owen.

“Culture matters, people matter, and we have some of the best,” said Tom Borawski, human resources manager for the district, “Kudos to these (people) who represent the great culture we have at the district, and if you want to join it, yes, we are hiring !”

Customer relations specialist Cindy Marquez earned the Employee of the Year award for her excellent customer service, both internal and external. Cindy met the challenges of supporting new staff and the needs of a growing community with kindness, reliability, and a commitment to improving processes.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The district acknowledges employees for milestone years of service and recognized 11 employees for reaching five-, 10-, and 30-year anniversaries in 2022. Chuck Chadwick celebrated 30 years of service in field operations. Chuck is an expert excavator and dedicated employee who has taught many district operators how to work safely and efficiently in the field. Ten employees were recognized for five- and 10-year anniversaries.

Additionally, district safety and risk specialist Michael Rae recognized the field operations staff with the Green Cross Safety Award. Field operations employees regularly work in adverse and high-risk conditions. This year, they prioritized safety with a focus on trenching, confined space entry, and safe driving practices. The team began using a new and improved type of trench box, which protects workers within an excavated area, and continued to prioritize air monitoring, fall protection, and safe digging.

In a time when workforce turnover is high, these employees have chosen to stay dedicated to their community and grow the district’s institutional knowledge. They ensure the district remains a preferred employer in the Vail area while meeting customer expectations of safe and reliable water and wastewater services.

For more information about the district, go to ERWSD.org . For career opportunities at the district, go to https://jobs.erwsd.org/jobs .