Eagle River Water & Sanitation District selling several vehicles at auction
You can bid on both pickup trucks and passenger cars
The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District is selling seven utility and pickup trucks, plus four passenger vehicles using the Public Surplus online auction service. Bidding closes at 3 p.m. Dec. 15.
“As a local government, we want to provide water and wastewater services at a reasonable cost to our taxpayers and ratepayers,” utility services manager Shane Swartwout said. “Using Public Surplus reduces district costs associated with selling used assets and it also broadens the buyer pool, which helps ensure the best value out of vehicles that were used to provide our community with these essential services.”
Vehicles up for auction were used in daily operations and were regularly maintained. Most district vehicles are replaced at about 110,000 miles.
Interested parties can sign up as a registered buyer on the Public Surplus website, where they can also view the district page showing current auction vehicles with pictures and information.
The Utility Services department manages the auction; questions will be answered through the Public Surplus website. Bidders may arrange to inspect auction items between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, by contacting facilities and fleet services technician Mike Cushman at 970-477-7933. Test drives are not allowed for insurance reasons.
Vehicles available in this auction are:
|Year
|Model
|Mileage
|Auction #
|2007
|Chevy Colorado 4×4
|112,434
|3158033
|2008
|Chevy Colorado 4×4
|106,421
|3158042
|2008
|Chevy Silverado 4×4
|118,297
|3159408
|2008
|Toyota Tacoma, 2-door, 4×4
|95,353
|3158056
|2009
|Toyota Camry, V6, 4-door
|102,087
|3158063
|2009
|Toyota Camry, V6, 4-door
|103,436
|3158129
|2009
|Chevy Colorado 4×4
|116,092
|3158122
|2009
|Chevy Silverado 4×4
|127,925
|3168392
|2011
|Toyota Camry, V6, 4-door
|106,555
|3158135
|2011
|Chevy Silverado 4×4
|105,651
|3158026
|2015
|Toyota Rav4, AWD
|120,891
|3169791
The highest bid submitted for each item that meets or exceeds the reserve amount will be the winning bidder. Winners will be notified directly by Public Surplus. Winners will pay their winning bid plus a 10% handling fee charged by Public Surplus. For more information, go to http://www.erwsd.org.
