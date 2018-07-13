Eagle River Water & Sanitation District selling two trucks, pressure washer

AVON — The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District is selling two 4-by-4 utility trucks and a pressure washer using the Public Surplus online auction service. Bidding closes at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 19.

"As a local government, we want to provide water and wastewater services at a reasonable cost to our taxpayers and ratepayers," said Gusty Kanakis, fleet and facilities maintenance coordinator.

"Using Public Surplus reduces district costs associated with selling used assets and it also broadens the buyer pool, which helps ensure the best value out of vehicles and equipment that were used to provide our community with these essential services."

Auction items were used in everyday operations and were regularly maintained. District vehicles are replaced after about 110,000 miles; equipment is replaced based on age, hours run or operational needs. Any interested party should sign up as a registered buyer on the Public Surplus website, where they can also view the district page showing current auction items with pictures and vehicle information.

• 2008 Chevy Silverado 2500HD 4×4, 113,152 miles, $2,500 minimum bid

• 2003 Chevy Silverado 2500HD 4×4, 111,059 miles, $1,600 minimum bid

• Hotsy gas-fired pressure washer, $1 minimum bid

Kanakis manages the auction and is available through the Public Surplus website for questions. Bidders may arrange to inspect auction items between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday by contacting Kanakis at 970-477-5429. Test drives are not allowed for insurance reasons.

The highest bid submitted for each item that meets or exceeds the reserve amount will be the winning bidder, who will be notified directly by Public Surplus. Winners will pay their winning bid plus a 10 percent handling fee that is charged by Public Surplus. For more information, go to http://www.erwsd.org.