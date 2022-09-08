Eagle River Water & Sanitation District will have a new director in 2023

Eagle River Water & Sanitation District general manager Linn Brooks, center, is retiring at the end of this year.

Kristin Anderson | Special to the Daily

The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District has selected two finalists for its general manager position that will transition at the end of the year.

The district board of directors formed a search committee and recommended two current employees, Jason Cowles and Siri Roman, as finalists.

Cowles serves as the director of engineering and water resources. Roman is the director of operations.

The board will select the succeeding general manager during a special meeting Sept. 22. The meeting, which begins at noon, will be held at the district office, 846 Forest Road in Vail, and is open to the public.

Notice of the finalists and the opportunity for public comment is required by Colorado Revised Statutes Section 24-6-402(3.5).

A new general manager is being selected as current general manager Linn Brooks is scheduled to retire at the end of this year.

For more information, go to http://www.erwsd.org or call 970-477-5451.