Eagle River Water & Sanitation District’s Stillwater project opens in Edwards

The Eagle River Water and Sanitation District cuts the ribbon on its 21-unit Stillwater project at 11 a.m. Friday.

Special to the Daily

If You Go …What: Ribbon cutting for the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District’s 21-unit Stillwater project.Where: Edwards, on the west edge along the Eagle RiverWhen: 11 a.m. FridayCost: FreeInformation: The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 11 a.m., followed by an open house. Stillwater is six 1-bedroom condos, 13 2-bedroom townhomes and two 3-bedroom duplexes.

EDWARDS — The gold standard for workforce housing will get, well … golder Friday.

The Eagle River Water and Sanitation District will cut the ribbon Friday on a 21-unit project in Edwards. The Stillwater project is a combination of a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units that district employees can rent or buy.

The Stillwater project cost the water district $14 million.

“We provide these absolutely essential services to the community and they are labor-intensive services,” Eagle River Water & Sanitation District General Manager Linn Brooks said when the project was announced.

The water district has been building and buying employee housing since the early 1970s. That need has not changed.

The water district provides water services to businesses and homes from East Vail to Cordillera. Living within the district’s service area will shorten the response time for water and wastewater emergencies and employee quality of life, the water district said in an email.

The Stillwater project will generate its own solar energy. Solar panels on top of all 21 covered garage spaces will offset the electricity used in common areas

The project will also include electric vehicle charging stations that can handle three vehicles at once.