Eagle River Water & Sanitation District board has a vacancy; term is two years

VAIL — The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District seeks a community member to fill a vacancy in Director District 1 on its board of directors. Rick Sackbauer currently holds the seat and is term-limited in May, after having served two consecutive four-year terms. The seat will be vacant in May because no elector filed to be a candidate for director of District 1 in this year's regular election.

Director District 1 generally includes properties in Vail that are south of Interstate 70, from East Vail to West Vail, but not the Intermountain area and a few other exceptions. Excluded from District 1 are certain properties in East Lionshead Circle and all of Elliot and Chamonix roads, among other properties. A map is available on the district website, http://www.erwsd.org, and at the district's Vail office.

The district is a quasi-municipal corporation and political subdivision of the state of Colorado that is governed pursuant to provisions of the Colorado Special District Act. Each director of the seven-member, elected board has a general, common-law fiduciary obligation to the district and is responsible, through setting policy, for the general oversight of district operations, fees, charges, budgets, taxing authority and management agreements.

The board of directors meets at 11:30 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the district's Vail office. The director appointed shall serve until the next regular special district election in May, 2020.

To qualify, applicants must be a registered voter of Colorado and be either:

• A resident of Director District 1, or;

• The owner (or the spouse or civil union partner of the owner) of taxable real or personal property situated in Director District 1.

Those interested in applying for the seat should submit letters of interest and state their qualifications to serve as a director to the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District board of directors, Attn: Catherine Hayes, recording secretary for the board, 846 Forest Road, Vail, CO 81657, by mail or in person, or email chayes@erwsd.org no later than 5 p.m. Monday, April 30.

For more information about District 1 boundaries, director eligibility requirements, or other board vacancy related issues, call Hayes at 970-477-5497.