Eagle River Watershed Council announces 2022 Peak Flow Prediction winners

Eagle resident Jon Christensen won the Eagle River Watershed Council’s 2022 Peak Flow Prediction Contest. Christensen also won the contest in 2019, its inaugural year. Christensen is pictured here with his son and they are floating on the Rocky Mountain Rafts watercraft that Christensen won in the 2019 contest.

Courtesy Photo

The Eagle River Watershed Council on Tuesday announced the winners of its fourth Peak Flow Prediction Contest. The contest is an annual fundraiser for stream rehabilitation and maintenance projects as well as engaging educational programs.

This year, the contest received submissions from river enthusiasts across the nation, all entering to win amazing prizes donated by nationally-known recreation brands for purchasing guesses of the date and time of the Eagle River’s peak flow at the Gypsum gauge. This included prizes from Badfish, Yeti, Vail Resorts, Fishpond, CKS Online, and Astral.

According to the United States Geological Survey website, the Eagle River peaked at the Gypsum gauge three times — on June 11 at 8:15 am and on June 12 at 6:45 a.m. and 7 a.m. The peak flow was measured at 2,940 cubic feet per second. This year, with a guess of June 12 at 7 a.m., Jon Christensen, of Eagle, hit a peak flow date and time right on the mark, marking him victorious in the contest.

Although Eagle River Watershed Council hasn’t yet, in its four-year history, encountered multiple peak flow events, it has celebrated Christensen as the contest winner. In 2019, he won the contest and was awarded a new Rocky Mountain Rafts watercraft. This year, he will receive a Wavo river surfboard by Badfish, perfect for enjoying the whitewater of the Eagle River’s runoff.

Additional winners include Timothy Grangaard, whose guess was one hour off a peak flow event, Lisa Pelchat, whose guess was one hour, 26 minutes off, as well as Kevin Rowe, David Heinze and Brian Pendergrass.