Eagle River Watershed Council announces Peak Flow Prediction Contest winners

Carly Carr, pictured here holding son Jackson, is the lucky winner of Eagle River Watershed Council’s 2020 Peak Flow Prediction Contest, with a winning guess of the Eagle River’s peak flow at the Gypsum gauge.

Eagle River Watershed Council is thrilled to announce the winners of its second annual Peak Flow Prediction Contest. The contest is a fundraiser for stream rehabilitation and maintenance projects, as well as engaging educational programs. River enthusiasts from across the nation participated in the contest, which was virtual and closed May 10, 2020.

According to the United States Geological Survey website, the Eagle River’s peak flow at the Gypsum gauge took place June 2 at 7 am, with 3,300 cubic feet per second measured. This year, with a guess only 90 minutes off of the recorded peak flow, Carly Carr, of Edwards, has been declared the grand prize winner and will receive a Jackson Kayak RockStar 4.0 — a brand new high-end kayak. Her peak flow guess was for June 2 at 11:30 am, with a flow of 3,430 cfs.

Additional winners include Kate Burchenal, Jacque Stevenson, Jason Brown, Tom Allender, Karen Grangaard, Tony Powell, Shan Burchenal, and Jon Stevenson.

Although the contest saw a decrease in funds raised — 2020 brought in $1,563 compared to $2,300 in 2019 — it can be reasonably attributed to COVID-19 and is still considered a success, as it shared important information regarding runoff, reached new supporters and contributed to the financial support of educational programs such as the upcoming Rain Barrel Workshop on July 28 and stream restoration efforts, including tamarisk removal on the lower Eagle River.

Contest participants were eligible to win prizes donated by nationally-known recreation brands, including G. Loomis, Centennial Canoe Outfitters, Vail Resorts, Down River Equipment, Fishpond, AIRE, Orvis, and YETI. The winners had the closest guesses of the date and time of the Eagle River's peak flow at the Gypsum gauge.

The Eagle River Watershed Council has a mission to advocate for the health and conservation of the Upper Colorado and Eagle River basins through research, education, and projects. The council strives to protect and enhance the high-quality natural, scenic and economic values that our rivers and tributaries provide to the citizens, visitors and wildlife of the Eagle River and Colorado River watersheds located in Eagle County.