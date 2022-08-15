Eagle River Watershed Council community float connects community with vital asset

On Sunday, Aug. 7, Eagle River Watershed Council hosted its 7th Annual Community Float.

Eagle River Watershed Council/Courtesy Photo

“This was my first year at this event and to see so many smiling faces from community members brought joy to the river,” said Rose Sandell, the education and outreach coordinator for the Watershed Council, who organized the event.

The Watershed Council partnered with Eagle Valley Outdoor Movement, a coalition with the goal of breaking down the barriers related to outdoor recreation, on the event.

“Many of these families have never been on a raft before or even to this part of the Colorado River. That is what makes this float so special, we are able to provide an experience to new river lovers to splash and smile in the river” Sandell said.

This float was financed by Timberline Tours and a grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.

Eight raft guides, most of whom spoke Spanish, helped 59 community members float downstream from Lyons Gulch to Dotsero Landing on the Colorado River. This year, the event had its largest group of participants in its seven-year history.

To wrap up the day, the Watershed Council had the opportunity to teach about stormwater runoff, non-point source pollution and how our everyday actions can impact our rivers.

“It is important to form an emotional and physical tie with the river in order to protect it. Without the outdoor experiences of being on the water, it is harder to see why pollution can affect you and the community,” Sandell said.

As part of its mission to protect the Eagle River and Colorado River watersheds through monitoring, education, restoration and advocacy, Eagle River Watershed Council offers year-round opportunities for hands-on learning about our waterways.

For more information about upcoming events or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, please visit erwc.org/events or contact Rose Sandell at sandell@erwc.org .