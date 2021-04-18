Eagle River Watershed Council holding Peak Flow Prediction Contest

The Peak Flow Prediction Contest provides participants the chance to guess the day and time of the Eagle River at the Gypsum gauging station.

Special to the Daily

Eagle River Watershed Council is holding its third annual Peak Flow Prediction Contest as a fundraiser for stream rehabilitation and maintenance projects, as well as educational programs. River enthusiasts everywhere are encouraged to participate in the contest, which closes Thursday.

The Peak Flow Prediction Contest provides participants the chance to guess the day and time of the Eagle River at the Gypsum gauging station. The flow in cubic feet per second serves as the tie-breaker, and prizes will be awarded to participants with the guesses closest to the actual peak flow.

Contest participants will be eligible to win prizes. The grand prize is a new Monarch stand-up paddleboard by Badfish, which is valued at $899. Other prizes include a 4-Banger River Quiver Rod Vault, a two-night canoe trip, an Orion cooler, Astral Brewer’s shoes, a shuttle from Rancho del Rio to State Bridge and more.

To participate in the contest, visit erwc.org/event/peakflow and purchase ticket(s) before 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. Winners will be notified after the threat of a false peak flow has passed. Contact Melanie Smith, development and communications coordinator, at smith@erwc.org with questions.