Eagle River Watershed Council receives National Forest Foundation Funds for project in Homestake Valley

A 2021 collaborative project with Eagle River Watershed Council, United States Forest Service, Homestake Partners and National Forest Foundation Ski Conservation Fund, resulted in the installation of this aquatic organism structure in the Homestake Valley, south of Red Cliff.

Eagle River Watershed Council/Courtesy photo

As part of its work to improve aquatic ecosystems in the Eagle Valley watershed, Eagle River Watershed Council will oversee the replacement of the undersized culvert crossing on Homestake Road (National Forest System Road 703) at the East Fork Homestake Creek crossing. The project is in cooperation with the White River National Forest, Homestake Partners and the National Forest Foundation. Work is planned for Aug. 14-29.

This project is part of an ongoing Forest Service program to replace aging and failing corrugated metal culverts with structures that are designed to have a long lifespan, handle peak stream flows, provide flood resiliency, reduce future maintenance and provide passage for fish and other aquatic animals. The new culverts, called aquatic organism passages, are wider than traditional round culverts and have open bottoms that allow stream channels to maintain their natural characteristics. The specialized design allows aquatic organisms to move freely up and down the stream channel. They may reduce road-animal interactions on the roadway and are less likely to catch debris that can block culverts and cause damaging flooding during periods of high water.

“This project is a great example of how valuable our partners are for accomplishing important projects on the White River National Forest,” said Deputy Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Mike Smith. “We greatly appreciate the efforts from the Eagle River Watershed Council, National Forest Foundation and Homestake Partners to see this project through.”

The National Forest Foundation Ski Conservation Fund has awarded funding to Eagle River Watershed Council for the aquatic organism passages installation at East Fork Homestake Creek. These award funds are from guest contributions at ski areas and lodges operating on or adjacent to National Forest System lands, with added National Forest Foundation federal funds.

The National Forest Foundation works on behalf of the American public to inspire personal and meaningful connections to National Forests. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the National Forest Foundation leads forest conservation efforts and promotes responsible recreation. Each year the National Forest Foundation restores fish and wildlife habitat, facilitates common ground, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects, and disease, and improves recreational opportunities. Learn more at NationalForests.org .

Support Local Journalism Donate



For more information about the East Fork Homestake Project, contact Anna Nakae, Eagle River Watershed Council’s projects coordinator, at 970-827-5406.