Eagle River Watershed Council to host educational event on the Homestake Valley

Water moves down the Eagle River on Monday in Edwards.

Daily file photo

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 22, Eagle River Watershed Council will host educational hikes in the Homestake Valley. Registration is required, as well as becoming a Homestake Sponsor, which is a $25 membership. The event, Hike at Homestake, is part of the Watershed Council’s signature Watershed Immersion series.

Along the 3-mile, round-trip hike, which is moderate, participants will learn from experts about the unique ecology of the area, river hydrology, water rights, dams, transmountain diversions, the importance of wilderness and more. Due to federal regulations regarding wilderness areas, hikes will be staggered and groups will be limited to 15 people. Groups will depart at 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. from the Whitney Creek Trailhead. Presenters include Wilderness Workshop, Wright Water Engineers, Colorado Springs Utilities, Aurora Water and Colorado River District. Learn more and register here: ERWC.org/event/homestake/.

To stay updated on education opportunities with the Eagle River Watershed Council, visit erwc.org.