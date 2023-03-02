Eagle River Watershed Council’s 23rd annual Community Pride Highway Cleanup set for May 6

The annual Community Pride Highway Cleanup is a rite of spring for teams throughout the valley.

Eagle River Watershed Council/Courtesy photo

The 23rd annual Community Pride Highway Cleanup, presented by Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise, will take place Saturday, May 6, and registration is required by May 5.

A hallmark event of Eagle River Watershed Council, the highway cleanup annually draws nearly 1,000 volunteers from local businesses and organizations, as well as families and friends. Volunteers show their dedication to the Eagle River Valley by forming teams to clean up more than 140 miles of major Eagle County roadways.

Due to an observed increase in the trash on Colorado River Road in recent years, sections between Sweetwater and Dotsero will once again be tackled, requiring more team leaders and volunteers.

Besides beautifying the valley between snowmelt and the arrival of summertime visitors, the event protects wildlife and prevents accumulated trash and debris from entering our rivers.

Vail Resorts EpicPromise, Eagle County, Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, and the Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority are sponsors of the annual event, while Vail Honeywagon and the Colorado Department of Transportation help with trash removal and ensuring the safety of volunteers.

Support Local Journalism Donate



To find more information about team leader and volunteer registration visit ERWC.org/ event/community-pride-highway-cleanup .

For local and regional businesses interested in sponsorship of the highway cleanup or any other Eagle River Watershed Council events and programs, please contact Melanie Smith, development manager, at smith@erwc.org .