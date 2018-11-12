Eagle River Youth Coalition chooses TedxYouth founder Troy Rindone for October Youth Leader Spotlight

To be youthful is to be passionate, motivated, curious, energetic and have a strong desire to create positive change. Troy Rindone encompasses all of these qualities and more.

A junior at Battle Mountain High School, he is leaving his mark on our community and creating positive, youthful opportunities. Imagine standing on a stage, in front of 500 people, and spending the next 15 minutes sharing something deep and personal that has shaped who you are and what your story is, and hoping that it will inspire something inside of others. Now imagine doing that at 15, 16 or 17 years old.

By starting TedxYouth@Vail! two years ago, Troy has created a platform that elevates the youth voice for our community. TedxYouth is unique because it's led entirely by youth who are responsible for every aspect of the event. There is no adult stepping in and tiding up loose ends; it's completely youth driven and they own their successes and their failures and learn and grow from them each time. They sell out a full house and create an experience that opens the minds of youth and adults alike in the room.

Through this role, Troy has stepped out as a positive leader and mentor for his peers. He has learned how to set his peers up for success, encourage them, ensure they have all the information and tools necessary to take on the responsibility and be successful, and help them understand how their contribution matters.

Seeing a bigger world

Beyond TedxYouth, Troy is a part of the Battle Mountain High School alpine ski team, student council and Children's Global Alliance. He's traveled to Cambodia, Morocco and Nepal to complete service and will be going this coming year to Morocco and Tanzania and serving as a student adviser. He is also the first intern for the Eagle County Democratic Party and is passionate about politics, about social issues, global issues, international relations and travel.

When asked how youth should be seen and encouraged by the adult community, Troy says they should be seen as capable, driven individuals. They should be valued as a strong community that when they come together, things get done.

Troy is connected with the CareerX program and believes that businesses should not only give youth internships and experience, but to put them in positions that use the skills they've developed and then mentor the next youth in the role. Troy is excited to be that mentor and to lead others in taking on responsibility to get them engaged and involved in different programs.

Troy will be remembered in this community for stepping up and getting things done, for being the first youth to give his peers a stage to speak their truth and for mentoring his peers to become passionate leaders. Through all of this, Troy reminds us to find balance in our pursuits and surround ourselves with those who encourage us and bring us happiness.

Our youth have great passion, insights, ideas and wonder, and when given the opportunity leave lasting positive marks on the community.

Mikayla Curtis is a strategic impact manager at Eagle River Youth Coalition.