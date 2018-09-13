Eagle River Youth Coalition hosts Valley Tastings in Gypsum

Families can find an affordable way to have fun and enjoy some delicious eats while also giving to a good cause this weekend at Valley Tastings on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Lundgren Theater in Gypsum.

If the name of the event sounds familiar, it's because it's been going on for 12 years and is the largest fundraiser for the Eagle River Youth Coalition. Everything that the Eagle River Youth Coalition does is driven by one common goal: making youth a community priority. That commitment to youth and their families has helped shape a relatively new format for their annual event.

Valley Tastings gives attendees an opportunity to try samples from 15 local restaurants and farm-to-table offerings. Menu items include buffalo ricotta ravioli, bacon and goat cheese stuffed mushrooms, shrimp with peach salsa and a purple mashed potato bar with all the fixings.

In keeping with the family-friendly vibe, there will be a bouncy house, lawn games, youth awards and a guest DJ from Eagle Valley High School spinning tunes.

Due to the support and generosity from the community last year, this event allowed ERYC to expand its youth outreach. In 2017, ERYC held 26 parenting classes with 561 participants, disseminated 4,500 resource directories, engaged 33 Youth Leader Council participants, worked with 659 youth and 273 hours in in-school prevention programs, held 19 community events and trainings, surveyed 3,001 middle and high school youth, which helps 35 coalition members receive $2 million annually in funding.

To help raise funds to allow these programs to continue, Valley Tasting's silent auction is packed with lodging deals, fun experiences and restaurant gift certificates as well as a custom-made, handcrafted picnic table from the woodworking shop at Eagle Valley High School. The auction will take place from 4-7 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Tickets are priced to be affordable: $60 for 4 people; $40 for 2 people; $25 for an individual. To buy tickets and learn more please visit http://www.eagleyouth.org.