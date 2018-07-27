Eagle River Youth Coalition hosts workshop to help local organizations tell their stories

EDWARDS — The Eagle River Youth Coalition is hosting a storytelling workshop to help organizations with fundraising, recruiting volunteers, writing relevant thank-you notes and general marketing. What compels you? Find a way to put into words what makes your organization special and, more importantly, how someone on the outside can connect with your work.

This workshop will help participants come up with a story through role playing, writing exercises, honing their involvement story and a variety of ways to draw out their information. Participants should come ready to share, learn, engage and craft a personal message.

"We found a workshop similar to this one to be impactful and helped us each create a unique yet consistent and meaningful message," said Carol Johnson, community education manager for the Eagle River Youth Coalition. "In this workshop, you will learn how to incorporate real stories into your marketing and communication strategies in order to create connections, raise funds and maintain relationships."

The workshop will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, in the Colorado Mountain College auditorium. Space is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is free for Eagle River Youth Coalition and Vail Valley Partnership members, $10 for nonmembers. RSVP to Johnson at cjohnson@eagleyouth.org.