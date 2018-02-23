Eagle River Youth Coalition sponsors six-week series of active parenting classes

EDWARDS — Eagle River Youth Coalition's six-week Active Parenting: Families in Action class starts Monday, March 5, in Eagle. The series of classes, held each Monday, offers parenting and teen education simultaneously, so parents and their children can learn positive communication skills and messages together.

The newly revised Active Parenting of Teens: Families in Action is for children ages 11 to 16 and their parents. According to developers of the class, when parents and teens learn together, they learn a common language and skills for a smoother ride through adolescence. Using this program, families obtain critical tools for the challenging teen years, including communication, conflict resolution, encouragement and more.

Instruction is bilingual for parents who have Spanish as their first language. Veteran Spanish parent instructors Maria Elizalde and Ana Mendoza are joined by Rebecca Hesseltine, who leads the English parent group. The teen instructors are Sara Cross and Rachel Verinis, with Cross leading the high school teens and Verinis leading tweens and teens ages 12 to 14. At the end of each session, the groups come together to discuss what was learned.

"This is the most powerful part of the class," Elizalde said.

Cost for the class is $50 per family, and the Eagle River Youth Coalition will give back $25 to each family that has perfect attendance at all six classes. Dinner and childcare are also provided.

For more information or to register, contact Carol Johnson, community engagement coordinator for the Eagle River Youth Coalition, at cjohnson@eagleyouth.org.