Eagle River Youth Coalition, town of Vail provide safe space for teens at Burton US Open

VAIL — New this year, the Eagle River Youth Coalition and town of Vail are launching the Youth Safe Zone at the Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships. The Youth Safe Zone is a place where teens can go if they get lost from their group, have concern about a friend or their own safety, need to report an incident or even just to take a break and grab a snack.

"We are really excited to team with the town of Vail to provide a Safe Zone at the Burton U.S. Open," said Molly Hadley, Communities that Care coordinator. "In the past, youth reported that they need a place to go to take a break from the crowds or get picked up by a parent. We are working to reduce all underage substance use and abuse and provide a safe space for those that need it."

The Youth Safe Zone, staffed by volunteers and Eagle River Youth Coalition staff, will be open Friday, March 9, and Saturday, March 10, from 5 to 10 p.m. and is located in the Welcome Center, just east of the Vail Transit Center. Teens can visit the space for free water and snacks, and it is also a drop-off/pick-up location for parents.

Vail Police Department Commander Craig Bettis, who has been the driving force behind the idea and subsequent securement of the safe zone space, will provide information to volunteers so they will know how to respond to any non-emergency situation.

For more information, contact Molly Hadley at mhadley@eagleyouth.org.