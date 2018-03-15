Eagle River Youth Coalition’s Resource Directory is now available on the web

EAGLE COUNTY — The Resource Directory, a compilation of hundreds of service providers, organizations and community resources, is now available 24/7 at http://www.eagleyouth.org. This free community resource is available thanks to Climax Molybdenum, a Freeport McMoRan Co., a business that has supported the print version for years and now is an integral partner in making the online version a reality, said Mikayla Curtis, strategic impact manager of the Eagle River Youth Coalition.

The Eagle River Youth Coalition has produced the Resource Directory annually since 2012. The paper version, available in Spanish and English, will continue to be available. The online version is searchable, available in English and Spanish and can be accessed by anyone using a web browser.

"We will update the directory biannually and encourage programs, services and supports to use our online form to add or update information," Curtis said.

The listings are organized by category with a short description and contact information. Whether it's a medical emergency, need to find a youth program or help with food or finances, the directory provides accurate information.

The print version of the bilingual Resource Directory comes out every spring and will be available at the Family Jam & Summer Plan resource fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District's Field House. Parents learn about services and can plan a summer full of activities, camps and programs, in addition to year-round services and support programs.

Directory and resource fair sponsors include Climax Molybdenum/Freeport McMoRan Inc., Kaiser Permanente, the Colorado Office of Behavioral Health, SAMHSA Drug Free Communities, Alpine Bank and Slifer Smith & Frampton.