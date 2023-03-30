Eagle sets out to fill Town Council vacancy following Janet Bartnik’s resignation

Janet Bartik served on Eagle's Town Council since March 2021.

On Tuesday, March 14, Janet Bartnik attended her last Eagle Town Council meeting as an elected official. Her resignation has created a vacancy on the seven-member council and the town is currently seeking candidates to fill Bartnik’s seat. Interested parties have until April 20 to apply.

“We have one position available, and the term shall serve until the Nov. 7 election and appointment of the successful candidate,” the town’s vacancy notice read.

Bartnik, who is also leaving her executive director role with Mountain Recreation at the end of March to take another job with Virginia’s Prince William County Parks, Recreation and Tourism department, was first appointed to Eagle’s Town Council in March 2021. In November of that year, she was elected to her two-year term.

Bartnik’s next chapter will be one closer to her family. At the March 14 Eagle Town Council meeting, she explained that the new position she accepted will allow her to be much closer to her aging parents.

“I have decided it is time to reconnect with my parents and move on to my next challenge nearer to them,” Bartnik’s resignation letter to Mayor Scott Turnipseed and the Town Council read. “Thank you for the opportunity to serve the town of Eagle and its amazing community.”

Per a 2020 resolution adopted by the Eagle Town Council, there is a standard procedure the town follows when a council member resigns. The town declared a vacancy on the Town Council on March 24.

The vacancy announcement detailed that an appointment procedure will help the current council select its new member. Once that person is selected to serve, they will sit on the council until the first regular council meeting following the final certification of the November election.

Parties interested in being appointed to the Town Council must first submit an application. In order to qualify for the position, one must be a U.S. citizen, a registered elector of the town of Eagle, an Eagle resident of at least a year, and currently eligible to vote in Colorado general elections.

The town is collecting application materials until April 20 at 4 p.m. Applicants can submit materials on the town’s website, P.O. box, or in person at town hall on Broadway Street.

Once submitted, application materials will be made public for community review.

“The council will take action to select an appointee at a meeting determined by the council. The public will have an opportunity to comment at the beginning of discussion, as on all discussed items,” the town’s resolution reads.