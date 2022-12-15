Eagle swears in Derrick Bos, town’s new police chief

Derrick Bus started as Eagle's new police chief on Dec. 12

Derrick Bos, Eagle’s new police chief, was sworn into his position on Monday, Dec. 12, at a lunch event in the town hall.

Eagle Mayor Scott Turnipseed said he is excited to see Bos formally begin his Eagle tenure.

“I’m excited to have Chief Bos in place now,” Turnipseed said. “I think he’s going to do a great job. Filling Joey (Staufer’s) shoes is huge.”

Turnipseed explained that he didn’t realize the scope of the job until former Eagle chief of police, Joseph Staufer, retired and told Turnipseed about the scope of suicide prevention and mental health professionalism conducted by Eagle police.

“How our first responders deal to calls that have to do with mental health, domestic abuse, substance abuse, is really cutting edge,” Turnipseed said, explaining that Eagle first responders are trained to work systematically alongside trained crisis professionals to provide care that struggling community members need. “We’re one of the first communities in the country to do it.”

With all the systems put in place by police chiefs prior, Turnipseed said Bos not only has a good example of how to make strides in the Eagle Police Department, but he also is set up for success.

“Joey set a really good foundation in his department,” Turnipseed said. “I think Chief Bos has a really great base to work from, so I think it’s going to go great.”

While the Eagle Police Department is excitedly getting to know their new chief, Bos is getting to know the community he now lives and polices in. During an October community meet-and-greet when he was a candidate for the role, Bos explained that his policing philosophy is all about building relationships between officers and the community.

“The one-on-one relationships are at the heart of it, but collectively, I think it’s about building trust and relationships with the community,” Bos said.

As he gets settled into his role, Turnipseed said he is eager for Bos to continue to build relationships in Eagle.