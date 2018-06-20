Eagle tabs Broomfield firm to build second water plant to support demand growth

What it will cost

$26,705,796: Total project cost.

$23,424,732: Guaranteed maximum price of the plant itself.

$100,000: The amount of fees that water users will not pay because the town board waived them.

$19 million: Maximum amount Eagle will borrow to build the plant.

$10 million: Amount Eagle has saved in a special fund to help pay for this.

How they’ll pay for it

3,100: Number of rate payers who’ll split the cost. That includes multi-family projects.

$12.50: variable monthly surcharge for all account holders. That surcharge will sunset when the plant is paid off in about 22 years.

3 percent: Annual increase in water rates starting in 2020. That’s the average inflation rate for the past several years.

Tiered payment structure: The more water you use, the more you’ll pay per gallon.

July: The new rates will likely be applied to the July billing cycle.

Two years: Projected construction time.