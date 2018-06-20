Eagle tabs Broomfield firm to build second water plant to support demand growth
June 20, 2018
What it will cost
$26,705,796: Total project cost.
$23,424,732: Guaranteed maximum price of the plant itself.
$100,000: The amount of fees that water users will not pay because the town board waived them.
$19 million: Maximum amount Eagle will borrow to build the plant.
$10 million: Amount Eagle has saved in a special fund to help pay for this.
How they’ll pay for it
3,100: Number of rate payers who’ll split the cost. That includes multi-family projects.
$12.50: variable monthly surcharge for all account holders. That surcharge will sunset when the plant is paid off in about 22 years.
3 percent: Annual increase in water rates starting in 2020. That’s the average inflation rate for the past several years.
Tiered payment structure: The more water you use, the more you’ll pay per gallon.
July: The new rates will likely be applied to the July billing cycle.
Two years: Projected construction time.
EAGLE — A Broomfield company will build the town of Eagle's second water treatment plant.
Eagle awarded MWH Constructors a $23 million contract as construction manager at risk for the Lower Basin Water Treatment Plant.
Eagle's current plant runs at around 80 percent capacity during the peak summer lawn irrigation season.
The new plant would generate up to 2.5 million gallons of water per day and can be expanded to 5 million gallons per day. It should fulfill the town's projected growth needs for the next 20 years.
The Lower Basin Water Treatment Plant project will be located at the confluence of Brush Creek and the Eagle River, near Eagle's existing water treatment plant.
MWH Constructors will provide preconstruction and construction-phase services on the second plant.
"It is a privilege to be selected by the town of Eagle to construct the new Lower Basin Water Treatment Plant," said Blair Lavoie, president of MWH Constructors. "We look forward to partnering with the town to deliver a high-quality facility that will not only provide clean, potable water for the community for many years to come, but a project that will also provide jobs for the local economy over the next several years."
For almost two decades, Eagle has been kicking around the idea for a second water treatment plant. The town's second water treatment plant should begin operating in two years.
Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.
