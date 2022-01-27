Eagle to cut the ribbon on new water treatment plant

A map from the town of Eagle shows the location of the new Lower Basin Water Treatment Plant.

Courtesy photo

The town of Eagle will hold a public ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new water treatment plant on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The Lower Basin Water Treatment Plant represents a large investment by the town in order to strengthen vital infrastructure to accommodate future growth, according to a recent press release from the town.

The town is now inviting the public to celebrate the project’s completion at 11 a.m. Feb. 2 at 185 Violet Lane in Eagle.

“Come join us for a celebration in honor of the completion of the Lower Basin Water Treatment Plant. Tour the plant, and cheers to this integral and critical project for Eagle’s future,” Eagle Town Manager Brandy Reitter said in the release.

The event will begin with speakers addressing the journey that brought the project to fruition and its future benefits for the town. Then, town officials will cut the ribbon on the new water treatment plant.

The ceremony will conclude with a facility tour and an opportunity for the public to ask questions of town employees and project team members.

Plannning for the project began back in 2017 when the town determined that peak water usage during the summer months was beginning to outpace the capacity of its primary water treatment plant, which has the capacity to produce 4.2 million gallons of clean water per day.

The $26.7 million project approved in 2018 was funded by a combination of an increase in tap fees, a monthly surcharge for all town water customers and about $10 million in savings from a special fund created by the town.

The Lower Basin Water Treatment Plant strengthens “system redundancy” by giving the town a second supply source, according to the release. Previously, the town’s existing water supply was vulnerable to drought and extreme weather circumstances.

The new water treatment plant also increases capacity to meet the town’s peak water demands and future residential and commercial growth. The new plant is capable of producing an additional 2.5 million gallons per day and the facility is designed to allow for future expansion, if needed, according to the release.

For more information regarding the Lower Water Basin Treatment Plant, like the town of Eagle on Facebook, sign up for the town’s newsletter Eagle Today , or visit TownOfEagle.org/waterplant .

Email Kelli Duncan at kduncan@vaildaily.com