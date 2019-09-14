Eagle to Dotsero: How are we growing?

There are 370 units that are approved but not yet built at Stratton Flats in Gypsum. This photo shows construction there in 2016.

Note: This is the second part of a two-part story.

EAGLE COUNTY — Trying to wrap your head around all of the new development downvalley, from Wolcott to Dotsero? Here’s a guide to the major residential projects that have recently been proposed, approved or are under construction.

Gypsum

Brightwater

Status: Approved for more homes, with some additional approvals still needed for some units.

This community, south of the main part of Gypsum, is approved for 470 homes and 15 employee housing units. Some approvals would still be required for some of those units. To date, 22 homes have been built.

Stratton Flats

Status: Approved for more homes.

There are 370 units that are approved but not yet built at this development just east of Eagle Valley High School. That includes 282 apartments; 40 duplex, triplex or fourplex units; 36 duplex units for Habitat for Humanity; and some single-family homes. Single-family construction is ongoing. Construction on the apartments and duplex/triplex/fourplex units is expected to start up within the next year and Habitat construction is likely to start up again in 2021.

To date, 45 single-family homes and 40 Habitat duplex units have been built.

Sky Legend

Status: Preliminary and final approvals needed.

An additional 100 single-family homes could be built at this neighborhood near Gypsum Creek Golf Course, pending preliminary and final approvals.

Remington Ranch

Status: Preliminary and final approvals needed.

This is a 109-home proposal across Valley Road from Chatfield Corners. It would include single-family homes as well as duplex units. The development has not yet broken ground; preliminary and final approvals are still needed.

Buckhorn Valley

Status: Approved for more homes; construction ongoing.

Just fewer than half of the approved 899 units have been built, but construction continues at a steady pace. More homes are expected to begin within the next year at the Aspen Ridge, Mountain Gateway and Hawks Nest subdivisions.

Siena Lake

Status: Approved; has not yet broken ground.

This project is approved for 591 homes. About half of those homes are part of an age 55 and older community. It also includes small cottage homes, similar to tiny homes but permanent, on the free market, as well as 32 apartments in the commercial portion of the project.

Eagle

The Reserve at Hockett Gulch

Status: Annexation approved; developer is applying for development permit for first phase.

This is a 30-acre parcel on the west side of Eagle. The plan calls for 500 total units in three phases: 69 townhomes and the rest 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. It also calls for 30,000 square feet of commercial space. Annexation of the land was approved last week.

Broadway Station

Status: Approved.

This project is located at 101 and 105 East 2nd St. in downtown Eagle. It calls for 22 studio apartments over 6,374 feet of commercial space.

Eagle Landing

Status: Under construction.

This project, located at Sylvan Circle at the Sylvan Lake Road roundabout in Eagle, calls for 42 units on five acres. Phase one is complete, and phase two is expected to be completed within the next month. The third phase is expected to begin after that.

Soleil Homes

Status: Partially completed, partially under construction.

This development, located on Brush Creek Road on the south side of Eagle, includes 26 single-family homes and eight duplex units. Thirty of those units have been completed or are now under construction.

Red Mountain Ranch

Status: Proposed.

The developer proposes 153 homes on 130.3 acres along the Eagle River, east of Eagle. The project is currently going through the review process.

Haymeadow PUD

Status: Infrastructure work is underway.

This project is south of Eagle on Brush Creek Road. It is approved for 837 homes. Construction of the infrastructure is happening now, and vertical construction is expected to begin in 2020.

Eagle Ranch Apartments

Status: Under construction.

This project is being developed by the Eagle County Housing Authority. It includes 22 affordable housing rental units. The rental units will be eventually sold to Augustana Care and converted into an independent senior living facility.

700 Chambers Ave. Lots 3 & 4

Status: Approved.

Two additional buildings are planned at the development where the climbing gym is located. The two buildings will have six homes each, and the developer aims to break ground this fall.

Eagle County

Frost Creek

Status: Selling memberships and homesites. New homes expected in 2020.

Frost Creek is located 3 miles up Brush Creek Road (outside of Eagle). A total of 137 homesites are approved on the site. Fourteen homes have been built. A 40,000-square-foot clubhouse, pool and pool house, 10 member cabins and two camping yurts have also been constructed at the club.

Two Rivers Village, Dotsero

Status: Largely built, with more room to grow.

At Two Rivers Village, 263 lots are designated for single-family homes/duplex units. As of Friday, 233 of the 263 lots have been completed or are have a building permit. In addition, 160 condo/apartment/townhouse units are also permitted, but none have been constructed.